Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Foster Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $436,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.02. The company has a market cap of $560.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

