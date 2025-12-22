iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Position Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $47,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175,531 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after purchasing an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

MUB opened at $106.71 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.