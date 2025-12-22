BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF $BKCI Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF makes up about 7.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 25.90% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $46,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKCI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKCI stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.