Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.