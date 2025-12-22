Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $45,512,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,465,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Brink’s by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 244,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brink’s by 100.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 203,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $118.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.11. Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.16% and a net margin of 3.31%.Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

