Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Invests $24.28 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 8.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 53.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 850,719 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $7,572,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 634,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,776,998.40. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 15,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,374,360. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,752,641 shares of company stock valued at $214,070,170 over the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Airbnb from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.48.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

