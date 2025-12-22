Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 169,446 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,446 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 18.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.62% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $56,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

