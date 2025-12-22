Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Foster Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,310 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 36,940.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,540,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,056,000 after buying an additional 4,528,560 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,014,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,109,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,531,000 after purchasing an additional 619,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,842,000 after purchasing an additional 509,529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VTWO opened at $101.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

