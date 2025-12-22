Foster Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

