Plexus Corp. $PLXS Holdings Trimmed by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Plexus makes up 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,617,000 after buying an additional 87,551 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $10,458,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 37.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Plexus by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $165.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $195,220.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,371.92. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $287,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,412.33. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $1,883,740 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $153.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

