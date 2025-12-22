Harbor Group Inc. Purchases 29,678 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $23,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,282,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,880,000 after buying an additional 1,711,474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,759,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,780,000 after acquiring an additional 78,719 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,858,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $49.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

