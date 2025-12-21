Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) a C$9.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.95.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Price Performance
Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- What is a Dividend King?
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.