Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) a C$9.00 Price Target

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.95.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLN stock opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The firm has a market cap of C$566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.98. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety



Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

