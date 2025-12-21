Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts Give Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) a C$9.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2025

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Blackline Safety (TSE:BLNFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLN stock opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The firm has a market cap of C$566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.98. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.