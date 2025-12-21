Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.1%

NTR stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,221,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,962,000 after buying an additional 2,276,651 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after buying an additional 1,627,328 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,137,000 after buying an additional 1,284,181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,368,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Featured Stories

