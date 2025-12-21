Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2025

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRMFree Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.3%

DRM opened at C$19.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$23.36. The stock has a market cap of C$832.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.93.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$114.58 million during the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.