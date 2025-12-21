Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Receives $5.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.1250.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.25 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,703,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 898,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,146,000 after buying an additional 1,306,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 72.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,435,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after buying an additional 6,080,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 41.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,587,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 38.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,395,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,086 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

