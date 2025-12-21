lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $200.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. BNP Paribas upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $146.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.19.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Elliott Management has amassed a >$1 billion stake and is proposing a new CEO (Jane Nielsen), creating an activist-led turnaround catalyst that sent shares sharply higher on the initial reports. Elliott stake Reuters story

Elliott Management has amassed a >$1 billion stake and is proposing a new CEO (Jane Nielsen), creating an activist-led turnaround catalyst that sent shares sharply higher on the initial reports. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: major outlets reported a roughly 7% jump after the Elliott news — showing investor appetite for activist-driven management change as a near-term re-rating event. 247WallStreet article

Market reaction: major outlets reported a roughly 7% jump after the Elliott news — showing investor appetite for activist-driven management change as a near-term re-rating event. Positive Sentiment: Company growth initiatives — lululemon announced a record international expansion plan (six new markets in 2026 via franchise partners), which supports longer?term revenue diversification beyond a soft U.S. market. BusinessWire expansion

Company growth initiatives — lululemon announced a record international expansion plan (six new markets in 2026 via franchise partners), which supports longer?term revenue diversification beyond a soft U.S. market. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed: Jefferies raised its price target to $200 but kept a Hold — marginally supportive but not a bullish upgrade. Consensus still skews to Hold. Benzinga note on Jefferies

Analyst moves are mixed: Jefferies raised its price target to $200 but kept a Hold — marginally supportive but not a bullish upgrade. Consensus still skews to Hold. Neutral Sentiment: Small-format retail news: a new Houston Highland Village store opened with an in?store café concept — good for local engagement but unlikely to move shares materially. MSN store opening

Small-format retail news: a new Houston Highland Village store opened with an in?store café concept — good for local engagement but unlikely to move shares materially. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares (~$2.76M at ~$204), a large reduction in her stake — can be interpreted as profit?taking or concern and may add downward pressure. InsiderTrades filing

Insider selling: Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares (~$2.76M at ~$204), a large reduction in her stake — can be interpreted as profit?taking or concern and may add downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Leadership and brand challenges: CEO Calvin McDonald is stepping down and multiple pieces highlight U.S. brand softness, tariff pressure and an underperforming domestic business — these underlying operational issues explain why activist involvement emerged and why uncertainty could weigh on shares until a credible new CEO is installed. The Motley Fool on CEO change

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

