BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.5%
NYSE BTA opened at $9.43 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.
The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.