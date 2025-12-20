Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in FactSet Research Systems stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 5.6%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $288.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.50 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.82.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 25.40%.The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

More FactSet Research Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — FactSet reported $4.51 EPS vs. consensus ~$4.36 and revenue of $607.6M, driven by subscription/organic growth; this is the primary bullish catalyst. FactSet Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2026

Q1 results beat expectations — FactSet reported $4.51 EPS vs. consensus ~$4.36 and revenue of $607.6M, driven by subscription/organic growth; this is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $600M share repurchase (up to ~5.4% of shares), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and supporting buyback-driven EPS accretion. RTT News

Board authorized a $600M share repurchase (up to ~5.4% of shares), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and supporting buyback-driven EPS accretion. Positive Sentiment: Some broker actions are constructive — Morgan Stanley upgraded FactSet (coverage note widely cited), and there was unusually high call?option volume that suggests bullish speculative interest. Morgan Stanley upgrade (MSN) Options flow (AmericanBankingNews)

Some broker actions are constructive — Morgan Stanley upgraded FactSet (coverage note widely cited), and there was unusually high call?option volume that suggests bullish speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $320 target (implies upside vs. current price but no change in stance). Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating with a $320 target (implies upside vs. current price but no change in stance). Neutral Sentiment: Company published earnings call transcript and slide deck for investors; useful detail but unlikely to move price by itself. Earnings call transcript

Company published earnings call transcript and slide deck for investors; useful detail but unlikely to move price by itself. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut the price target to $253 and moved to a “sell” rating—this is a material bearish signal and likely a headwind for the stock. Benzinga

Goldman Sachs cut the price target to $253 and moved to a “sell” rating—this is a material bearish signal and likely a headwind for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stifel lowered its target from $372 to $295 and set a “hold” — another analyst downgrade that reduces upward momentum. Benzinga

Stifel lowered its target from $372 to $295 and set a “hold” — another analyst downgrade that reduces upward momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance (16.90–17.60) was slightly below consensus (~17.33), which helps explain some selling pressure despite the beat — investors are focused on the full?year outlook. Zacks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

