Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

