Cencora, Inc. $COR Position Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,326 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $116,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $341.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $392.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Cencora Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

