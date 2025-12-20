Truist Financial Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to “Strong-Buy”

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INSM. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $269.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.41.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Insmed has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,434. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $30,266,463. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stores Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity: traders bought a large block of INSM calls (?6,582 contracts, +78% vs. average), signaling speculative or hedge interest that can support a bounce after the sell?off.

Unusual bullish options activity: traders bought a large block of INSM calls (?6,582 contracts, +78% vs. average), signaling speculative or hedge interest that can support a bounce after the sell?off. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline add — Insmed announced it is adding a new monoclonal?antibody asset while reshaping its pipeline, which investors may view as a constructive move to offset the terminated sinus program. INSM Stock Plummets on Sinus Study Failure, Adds New Pipeline Asset

Pipeline add — Insmed announced it is adding a new monoclonal?antibody asset while reshaping its pipeline, which investors may view as a constructive move to offset the terminated sinus program. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed targets but mostly stayed constructive — TD Cowen cut its target to $241 and Guggenheim trimmed to $221 while maintaining buy ratings; these lower targets temper upside but keep institutional support. Benzinga analyst note

Analysts trimmed targets but mostly stayed constructive — TD Cowen cut its target to $241 and Guggenheim trimmed to $221 while maintaining buy ratings; these lower targets temper upside but keep institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Clinical failure and program termination: a Phase IIb trial in chronic rhinosinusitis showed no benefit, leading Insmed to discontinue development of the drug — the principal trigger for the multi?day share plunge and elevated volatility. High?flying Insmed stumbles with rhinosinusitis trial failure for Brinsupri

Clinical failure and program termination: a Phase IIb trial in chronic rhinosinusitis showed no benefit, leading Insmed to discontinue development of the drug — the principal trigger for the multi?day share plunge and elevated volatility. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary: coverage noted a near?20% drop after hours and broad analyst/media focus on the failure; sell?side and floor commentary (Mizuho/Barron’s) emphasized the stock’s sharp decline. Insmed Stock Plummets 19%

Market reaction and commentary: coverage noted a near?20% drop after hours and broad analyst/media focus on the failure; sell?side and floor commentary (Mizuho/Barron’s) emphasized the stock’s sharp decline. Negative Sentiment: Analyst EPS downgrade: HC Wainwright cut FY2028 EPS estimates (now $3.15 from $3.42), signaling reduced near?term earnings expectations tied to program changes and greater uncertainty.

Analyst EPS downgrade: HC Wainwright cut FY2028 EPS estimates (now $3.15 from $3.42), signaling reduced near?term earnings expectations tied to program changes and greater uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares at an average ~$167 on Dec. 18 (SEC filing), reducing his stake ~3.4% — insider selling often raises investor concern when timed near volatile news. SEC Form 4 — William Lewis sale

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

