Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on POW. TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th.

TSE POW opened at C$72.42 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$41.88 and a one year high of C$74.91. The firm has a market cap of C$46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.23.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of C$9.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current year.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

