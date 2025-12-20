Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after buying an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after acquiring an additional 196,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $888,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,145,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,102,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.17.

Key Stores Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BA to $245 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in Boeing’s 2026 outlook and supporting upside to the stock. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on BA to $245 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in Boeing’s 2026 outlook and supporting upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boeing requested an FAA emissions waiver to sell 35 additional 777F freighters, citing strong demand and delays to next?generation certification — this permits additional near?term freighter sales and revenue that would otherwise be constrained. Article Title

Boeing requested an FAA emissions waiver to sell 35 additional 777F freighters, citing strong demand and delays to next?generation certification — this permits additional near?term freighter sales and revenue that would otherwise be constrained. Positive Sentiment: Boeing tapped defense firm Anduril to supply rocket motors for an Army interceptor program, broadening Boeing’s supplier base and strengthening its position on defense programs that can provide stable, higher?margin backlog. Article Title

Boeing tapped defense firm Anduril to supply rocket motors for an Army interceptor program, broadening Boeing’s supplier base and strengthening its position on defense programs that can provide stable, higher?margin backlog. Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced a new collaborative project with NASA (co?project coverage), reinforcing R&D and program visibility that can support long?term product development and investor sentiment. Article Title

Boeing announced a new collaborative project with NASA (co?project coverage), reinforcing R&D and program visibility that can support long?term product development and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow analysis shows elevated big?ticket activity around BA, indicating institutional positioning and higher volatility expectations but not a clear directional signal. Article Title

Options flow analysis shows elevated big?ticket activity around BA, indicating institutional positioning and higher volatility expectations but not a clear directional signal. Neutral Sentiment: Market write?ups explaining why BA is trading up today compile the above catalysts; they help investors contextualize moves but do not add new fundamental information. Article Title

Market write?ups explaining why BA is trading up today compile the above catalysts; they help investors contextualize moves but do not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Contract talks covering about 1,600 former Spirit AeroSystems engineers have been paused until Jan. 5 — a delay that introduces short?term labor uncertainty around integration and costs tied to the Spirit acquisition. Article Title

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $214.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

