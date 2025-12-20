Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.22 and its 200 day moving average is $596.82. The stock has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

