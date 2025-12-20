Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $621.22 and its 200 day moving average is $596.82. The stock has a market cap of $780.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Markets rally on hopes for a year?end push as the S&P 500 sits near record levels, supporting broader ETF demand for large?cap U.S. exposure. S&P 500 Hovers Near Record With Wall Street Hoping for a Year-End Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Cooler?than?expected inflation data has lifted futures and headlines, reducing near?term rate?hike fears and boosting demand for S&P?tracking ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Future Gain Following Cooler-Than-Expected Inflation Print—Oracle, Coty, Nike In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that a “cool” CPI report specifically helped heat up VOO and the S&P 500 highlights direct positive sentiment toward the ETF from retail and news flow. Stock Market Live December 18: A Cool Inflation Report Heats Up the S&P 500 (VOO)
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/seasonality analysis (Elliott Wave and cycle work) is calling for more upside in the S&P 500 into spring, which can support flow into broad U.S. equity ETFs. S&P 500 Update: Elliott Wave, Seasonality, and Cycles Indicate More Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market and daily updates point to small intraday gains in VOO tied to macro headlines rather than ETF?specific fundamentals — helpful for momentum but not a change in long?term thesis. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12-19-2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional filings show modest stake increases (e.g., Agate Pass boosted its position), which is typical for ETFs and unlikely by itself to move VOO materially. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines note delayed jobs/inflation data left ambiguity about the economy; that uncertainty can cap rallies and increase short?term volatility. CPI Report Today: S&P 500 Futures Inch Up Ahead of Inflation Data
- Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting international ETFs that have trounced VOO this year could encourage some investor reallocation away from U.S. large?cap ETFs, a potential headwind for flows into VOO. 2 International ETFs That are Crushing the VOO and are Worth Buying for 2026
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.