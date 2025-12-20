Perpetual Ltd Sells 111,274 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,274 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 35.5% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

VRT stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.