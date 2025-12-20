Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Winnebago Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Winnebago Industries’ conference call:

Winnebago delivered a stronger-than-expected Q1 with consolidated revenue up ~12% and adjusted EPS of $0.38 (vs. an adjusted loss of $0.03 a year ago), and it raised FY26 guidance for revenue to $2.8B–$3.0B and adjusted EPS to $2.10–$2.80 .

(vs. an adjusted loss of $0.03 a year ago), and it raised FY26 guidance for revenue to and adjusted EPS to . Operational and product momentum drove margin gains—motorhome operating income margin improved ~390 basis points, towable revenues rose 15.5%, and new/expanded lines (e.g., Thrive, Grand Design Lineage, Newmar) showed strong dealer and retail reception.

Financial position strengthened as cash was $181.7M, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $30.2M, and net leverage fell to 2.7x with management targeting ~2.0x by fiscal year-end.

with management targeting ~2.0x by fiscal year-end. Company guidance and results remain exposed to industry softness and risks—RV retail trends were down recently, warranty expense rose, and tariff uncertainty (pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision) could affect costs and consumer affordability.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 111.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 680,199 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,941 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,015 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 126,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,057 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Winnebago Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and top?line growth — Winnebago reported quarterly revenue of about $702.7 million, roughly +12.3% year?over?year, and reported earnings that beat Street estimates, driven by stronger motorhome and towable RV sales. Yahoo: Winnebago Beats Expectations

Positive Sentiment: Return to profitability and margin gains — Management cited improved cost discipline and higher vehicle mix that helped the company swing to a profit and improve gross margins versus the prior year. Press Release: Q1 Results

Positive Sentiment: Board/governance and shareholder return actions — The board named John Murabito as chair and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, a directly supportive item for income?seeking investors. GlobeNewswire: Board & Dividend

Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance is a mixed picture — Management set EPS guidance of $2.10–$2.80 and revenue guidance of $2.8–$3.0 billion; the range overlaps consensus but is wide, leaving room for investor interpretation on the pace of recovery and margin sustainability. Guidance Details

Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript available — Management hosted an earnings call (transcript published) where analysts pressed on margins, inventory and cash flow — useful for parsing management's cadence but not a single market mover by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

Negative Sentiment: Operating profitability and cash flow remain under pressure — some reports note operating profit narrowed materially and operating cash flow fell year?over?year, plus cash balances declined; these weak internal cash metrics are a potential concern for sustainable margin improvement. QuiverQuant: Cash Flow & Operating Profit Notes

Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional moves to monitor — the quarter's filings show at least one insider sale and mixed institutional positioning changes; investors may watch insider/institutional activity for conviction. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

