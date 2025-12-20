Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 445.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 468.95 on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 223.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 470.20. The stock has a market cap of £65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 377.05.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

