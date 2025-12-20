Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,969 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

