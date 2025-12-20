Surience Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Surience Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.2% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 46,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 143.2% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 57.2% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $617.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.28.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved converting QQQ to an open?ended ETF and Invesco immediately cut QQQ’s expense ratio by about 10%, lowering ongoing costs for holders and improving QQQ’s competitiveness — a likely catalyst for inflows. Invesco cuts QQQ expense ratio by 10% after shareholders approve open-ended ETF conversion

Shareholders approved converting QQQ to an open?ended ETF and Invesco immediately cut QQQ’s expense ratio by about 10%, lowering ongoing costs for holders and improving QQQ’s competitiveness — a likely catalyst for inflows. Positive Sentiment: Invesco’s broader “modernization” of QQQ (approved by investors) enables operational flexibility and a more standard ETF structure, which should make the fund more attractive to large institutional and retail buyers over time. Invesco QQQ Gets Green Light For Modernization

Invesco’s broader “modernization” of QQQ (approved by investors) enables operational flexibility and a more standard ETF structure, which should make the fund more attractive to large institutional and retail buyers over time. Positive Sentiment: Softer-than-expected November inflation helped lift growth names and ETFs tied to the Nasdaq?100 by increasing the odds of Fed rate cuts next year — a key macro driver behind the recent bounce in QQQ. QQQ ETF News, 12-19-2025

Softer-than-expected November inflation helped lift growth names and ETFs tied to the Nasdaq?100 by increasing the odds of Fed rate cuts next year — a key macro driver behind the recent bounce in QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains above its 50?day and 200?day moving averages and close to its 52?week high, indicating positive momentum, but that also raises the bar for additional upside without a fresh catalyst. (Context: recent market commentary and CPI reads.)

QQQ remains above its 50?day and 200?day moving averages and close to its 52?week high, indicating positive momentum, but that also raises the bar for additional upside without a fresh catalyst. (Context: recent market commentary and CPI reads.) Negative Sentiment: A technical bearish signal on the Nasdaq?100 chart was flagged today, suggesting a possible short?term pullback or consolidation risk for QQQ after this rally; traders should watch support levels and volume for clues. The Nasdaq-100 ETF just flashed a bearish chart signal. Here’s what happens next.

Invesco QQQ Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

