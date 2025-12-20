Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,200,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 410.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed?cut expectations and weaker inflation prints are boosting gold’s appeal, creating upside potential for gold ETFs like GLDM as traders price a Fed easing that favors non?yielding bullion. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Fed Cut Expectations Put a Fresh Gold Breakout on the Table
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold spiked after a drop in consumer sentiment and easing inflation expectations, a near?term price impulse that supports GLDM flows and NAV. Spot gold spikes to $4,343/oz after final Consumer Sentiment falls to 52.9, inflation expectations ease
- Positive Sentiment: ETF demand themes are gaining attention from analysts recommending gold ETFs to ride the rally — a bullish signal for GLDM as investor flows into physical?backed funds may continue. Gold Gearing Up for Another Solid Run? ETFs to Ride the Trend
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold is trading in a tight, low?volatility range over several sessions — consolidation that could precede a breakout but also limits immediate directional conviction for ETF holders. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Six-Day Tight Range – Low Volatility Consolidation Persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver’s strong technical performance and talk that silver could outgain gold may pull some speculative flow away from gold ETFs, creating cross?metal nuance for GLDM’s relative performance. Silver could outgain gold again in 2026, but may face some early headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Political moves in Europe — an Italian panel asserting a “people’s” claim on central?bank gold — add headline risk and narrative interest in gold reserves but are unlikely to directly change GLDM’s underlying holdings. Italy parliamentary panel approves ‘people’s’ claim on central bank’s gold
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and failure to sustain weekly breakouts have caused short?term pullbacks and choppy sessions, which can increase ETF outflows and cap upside for GLDM until a decisive breakout occurs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Lacks Conviction Near Record – 10-Day Support Test Possible
- Negative Sentiment: Session?level pullbacks and quiet trading days show hesitancy at elevated levels — investors may see higher volatility and short?term NAV drawdowns in GLDM if momentum stalls. Gold price down a bit, silver solidly up in quieter trading
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1%
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.