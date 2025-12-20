Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,200,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 410.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $85.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

