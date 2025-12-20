Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 14,251 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 621,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.59 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $48.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

