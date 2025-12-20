iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 229,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 156,729 shares.The stock last traded at $30.82 and had previously closed at $30.43.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 347.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 158,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 65,676 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

