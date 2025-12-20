Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $481.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.55. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $495.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts are lifting targets and reiterating bullish views, providing near‑term support for the rally — Deutsche Bank bumped its target to $500 and other firms (Mizuho, CICC, Truist) have issued bullish notes.

Tesla committed ~$1.2B to battery cell production in Germany (8 GWh target from 2027), a strategic capex that supports localization, margin improvement and long‑term EV supply.

Robotaxi and Cybercab testing appears to be accelerating (production‑ready units seen in streets), keeping momentum behind Tesla's high‑value autonomy thesis that investors are pricing in.

Tesla avoided a potential ~€11M fine in Italy over range claims, removing a modest legal overhang.

The Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Musk's 2018 pay package, ending a years‑long legal dispute and removing uncertainty — but the scale of the award (now valued far higher) raises governance and dilution debates.

Large institutional repositioning: ARK/active managers have trimmed holdings recently (profit‑taking), which can amplify intraday volatility but doesn't necessarily change the structural bull case.

Regulatory and safety pressure persists: California actions on Autopilot/FSD marketing, a proposed federal/state focus on autonomy rules, and consumer safety complaints (e.g., door‑handle issues) keep legal/regulatory risk elevated.

Core EV metrics remain mixed: U.S. vehicle sales have softened and operating expenses have risen as Tesla spends on autonomy/robotics — analysts warn near‑term margins and volumes could pressure sentiment if growth stalls.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

