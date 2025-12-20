MemeCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.38 Million (M)

MemeCore (M) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One MemeCore token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MemeCore has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. MemeCore has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $18.38 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,122.38 or 0.99927391 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Token Profile

MemeCore was first traded on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,314,887,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,247,570,325 tokens. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m.

Buying and Selling MemeCore

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,314,810,289.744661 with 1,247,493,517.2374358 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.3770634 USD and is down -10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $20,022,949.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MemeCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

