Mira Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (MIRA)

Mira (MIRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Mira has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Mira token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mira has a total market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mira alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,122.38 or 0.99927391 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mira Token Profile

Mira’s genesis date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. The official website for Mira is mira.network. Mira’s official message board is mira.network/writing.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,020,753 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.12823379 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $8,318,493.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.