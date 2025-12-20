RZcoin (RZ) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One RZcoin token can now be bought for approximately $152.81 or 0.00173278 BTC on popular exchanges. RZcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and $136.87 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RZcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,122.38 or 0.99927391 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RZcoin Profile

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The official website for RZcoin is coin.rz.game. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog.

Buying and Selling RZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 153.23262193 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $147,669.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RZcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

