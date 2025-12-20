Wrapped XTZ Price Tops $0.45 (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Wrapped XTZ has a market cap of $463.59 million and approximately $41.05 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XTZ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,122.38 or 0.99927391 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XTZ Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Wrapped XTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.4462799 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $48,424.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XTZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XTZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XTZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.