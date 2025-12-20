Critical Analysis: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Coastal Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $2.97 billion 2.91 $533.67 million $2.22 13.00 Coastal Financial $703.32 million 2.51 $45.22 million $3.16 36.98

Profitability

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 15.98% 11.13% 1.18% Coastal Financial 7.14% 10.45% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Coastal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Coastal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 11 3 1 2.33 Coastal Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Coastal Financial has a consensus price target of $125.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial lines of credit and term loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, international trade finance, commercial property loans, multifamily loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, real estate construction loans and permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets. In addition, the company offers wealth management comprising financial planning, investment, trust, and insurance; treasury management, which includes digital and mobile banking solutions, ACH, wires, positive pay, remote deposit capture, integrated payments, integrated receivables, lockbox, cash vault, real-time payments, commercial card, and foreign exchange and international banking related products, as well as merchant services; and brokerage services, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. It serves its products to corporate, institutional, small business, and individual customers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as personal lines of credit, including overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services; and debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as Banking as a Service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.