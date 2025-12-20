XPIN Network (XPIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.11 Million

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. XPIN Network has a total market capitalization of $34.11 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XPIN Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One XPIN Network token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XPIN Network Profile

XPIN Network’s launch date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,593,528,058 tokens. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,662,200,757 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00190693 USD and is up 7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,921,647.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPIN Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

