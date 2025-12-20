KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Receives $9.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.9375.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KREF

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $102,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 386,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,485.17. This trade represents a 3.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph F. Rosenberg sold 125,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $1,033,634.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $431,710 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 742.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3,904.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 423.43, a current ratio of 423.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $554.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: KREF) is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.