Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 15,031 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $89,434.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 447,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,951.45. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $36,815.28.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,063.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $44,359.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $68,664.20.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $51,624.37.

On Thursday, December 11th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,907 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,276.67.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,921 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $63,692.82.

On Monday, December 8th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 21,463 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $122,339.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 37,235 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $221,175.90.

Clene Stock Up 10.6%

CLNN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. Clene Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clene by 71.2% in the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clene by 42.8% in the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Clene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. MarketBeat CLNN

Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. MarketBeat Holdings

Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. InsiderTrades Article

Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent operating results — the company missed Q3 revenue and EPS expectations (reported -$0.85 vs. consensus -$0.60; revenue essentially immaterial), keeping the story speculative and increasing sensitivity to insider flows. SEC Filing

About Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

