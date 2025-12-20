Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 1,900.0% increase from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIG opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume. FDIG was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

