Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a 1,900.0% increase from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FDIG opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.
About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF
