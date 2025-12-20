Conagra Brands (CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on February 26th

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Conagra Brands's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,347,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,542 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 245.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,734,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 216.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Featured Stories

