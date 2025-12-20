iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 24th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 3.1% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $22.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTI. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 797,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 310,968 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 437,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 97,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 298,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,374 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

