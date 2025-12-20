Brokerages Set Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) PT at $39.25

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORRF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

