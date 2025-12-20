BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.
BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.
The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.
