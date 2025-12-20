Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chijet Motor and Bollinger Innovations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chijet Motor $4.11 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A Bollinger Innovations $9.34 million 0.01 -$457.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Chijet Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bollinger Innovations.

This table compares Chijet Motor and Bollinger Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A Bollinger Innovations -5,005.77% N/A -318.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Chijet Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chijet Motor and Bollinger Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chijet Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Chijet Motor beats Bollinger Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

