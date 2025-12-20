Oak Thistle LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,923 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 964.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.72 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

