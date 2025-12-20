Touchstar (LON:TST) Trading 11.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64 and last traded at GBX 64. 41,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 9,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50.

Touchstar Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.97. The company has a market cap of £4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Touchstar (LON:TST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Touchstar had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Touchstar plc will post 11.3882863 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstar

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

