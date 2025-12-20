Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,860 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 325.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

HXL stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.99 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $151,662.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

